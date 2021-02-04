WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

767 FPUS56 KOTX 041029

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

WAZ031-050000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-050000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-050000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-050000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 8 to 18.

$$

WAZ041-044-050000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 25.

$$

WAZ042-050000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

WAZ043-050000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PST Thu Feb 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 23.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

