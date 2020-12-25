WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows

17 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

17 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to

24. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

238 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

18 to 23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

