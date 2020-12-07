WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs around 30.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy light

freezing drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain or

snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and high

mountain snow in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing

rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain or

snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

evening, then rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing

rain overnight. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, high mountain snow and a chance of freezing

rain. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

6000 feet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, mountain

snow and freezing rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing

rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

218 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

