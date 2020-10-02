WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s,
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80, Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s, West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s,
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper
40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
to upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
156 AM PDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
