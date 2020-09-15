WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
299 FPUS56 KOTX 152132
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
WAZ031-161100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-161100-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light wind,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ035-161100-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Smoke.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ037-161100-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ038-161100-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-161100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ042-161100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear.
Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-161100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
231 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear.
Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
_____
