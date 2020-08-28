WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
WAZ031-282300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ034-282300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Light wind,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ035-282300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ037-282300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ038-282300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-282300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in
the evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-282300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Northwest wind 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ043-282300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
201 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
