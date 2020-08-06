WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
737 FPUS56 KOTX 060911
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
WAZ031-062300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ034-062300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ035-062300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ037-062300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ038-062300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-062300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing
to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-062300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers. Snow level
6500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
$$
WAZ043-062300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
