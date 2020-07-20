WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

256 FPUS56 KOTX 200927

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

WAZ031-202300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ034-202300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Light wind, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ035-202300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ037-202300-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 80s.

$$

WAZ038-202300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-202300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-202300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ043-202300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

226 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

93 to 100. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather