WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 21, 2020

084 FPUS56 KOTX 220917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

WAZ031-222300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-222300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ035-222300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ038-222300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

WAZ041-044-222300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-222300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-222300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

