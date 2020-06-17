WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
847 FPUS56 KOTX 170907
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
WAZ031-172300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ034-172300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ035-172300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ038-172300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-172300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ042-172300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-172300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
207 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
