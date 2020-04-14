WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. No mountain

snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to 5500 feet overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph,

except northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon, Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, north wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Tue Apr 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the

30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

