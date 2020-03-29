WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mountain snow showers and

a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

and mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to 4000 feet

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust.

Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to

3000 feet overnight. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

3500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

231 AM PDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

