WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a chance of

freezing rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

246 AM PDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

