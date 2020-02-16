WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
_____
103 FPUS56 KOTX 161030
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
WAZ031-170015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 23.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ034-035-170015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ037-038-170015-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows
19 to 24.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing
fog. Lows 14 to 21. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-170015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s, West wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.
Breezy.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ042-170015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the mountains.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow
in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ043-170015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
230 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
