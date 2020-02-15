WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 14, 2020

_____

436 FPUS56 KOTX 151014

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

WAZ033-160015-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ031-160015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 25.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-160015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-160015-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

24.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-160015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Snow level 3000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-160015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to

35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the

mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

25. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

$$

WAZ043-160015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

214 AM PST Sat Feb 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather