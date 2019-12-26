WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
310 FPUS56 KOTX 261014
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
WAZ031-270015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,
southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-270015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light
wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
$$
WAZ037-038-270015-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in
the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-270015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-270015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
18 to 22. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the mountains.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 23. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower
30s.
$$
WAZ043-270015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
214 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid
30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
