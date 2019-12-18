WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019
046 FPUS56 KOTX 181144
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
WAZ031-190230-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper
20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except
south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph, except south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy blowing
mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except south 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. South wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph, except south 25 to 40 mph in the
mountains.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-190230-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid
to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain,
snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ037-190230-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in
the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid
30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains,
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at
times. Light mountain snow accumulations. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph, except south 20 to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain
snow may be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ038-190230-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In
the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cold. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph, except south 20 to 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light
mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ041-044-190230-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow
likely and a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Ice
accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s
to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.
$$
WAZ042-190230-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow overnight.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows 19 to 24. South wind
5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the
mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at
times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Snow level
4000 feet. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be
heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.
Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24. Highs
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ043-190230-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
344 AM PST Wed Dec 18 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
