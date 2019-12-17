WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
048 FPUS56 KOTX 171152
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
WAZ031-180015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the morning, becoming light. In the mountains,
southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to
15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except south 20 to
30 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy
blowing mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-180015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light
wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing
rain. Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Light
snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ038-180015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-180015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance
of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Heavy
snow accumulations possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ042-180015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy freezing fog
overnight. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in
the mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 26.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate
snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be
heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow may be
heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow
accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ043-180015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
352 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 30.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.
Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
_____
