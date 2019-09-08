WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019
_____
948 FPUS56 KOTX 080911
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of
the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin
for details...
WAZ031-082345-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-082345-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a
tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ038-082345-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall
amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-082345-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15
mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70
percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the
50s.
$$
WAZ044-082345-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
WAZ042-082345-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up
to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ043-082345-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
211 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
