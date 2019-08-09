WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

397 FPUS56 KOTX 090942

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

WAZ031-100045-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with periods of rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-100045-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-100045-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Scattered rain showers in the morning, then periods of rain

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-100045-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then numerous rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-100045-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then periods

of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-100045-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PDT Fri Aug 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Scattered

rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

