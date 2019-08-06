WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 99 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 101. North

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

309 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Smoke in the morning, then patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to

102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

