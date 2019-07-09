WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
226 FPUS56 KOTX 092151
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
WAZ031-101200-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles overnight. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-101200-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-101200-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-101200-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-101200-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ043-101200-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
251 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
