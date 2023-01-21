WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon,

then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Mostly

cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 33 44 / 90 70 10

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon,

then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Mostly cloudy in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 32 42 / 100 50 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in

the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening,

then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 35 42 / 90 80 10

Everett 43 33 41 / 90 80 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon,

then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 33 44 / 90 70 10

Tacoma 45 32 43 / 90 60 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A slight

chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the

afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 34 44 / 90 80 10

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A slight

chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the

afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 33 41 / 100 100 40

Enumclaw 45 31 42 / 90 90 10

North Bend 46 33 42 / 90 90 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning. A chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon,

then rain likely late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 35 43 / 100 70 10

Sumas 43 33 41 / 100 80 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain

late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 36 44 / 90 70 10

Mount Vernon 45 34 43 / 90 80 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of rain

late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon, then a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening.

Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 36 44 / 90 60 10

Eastsound 45 36 42 / 100 70 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times early

in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening.

Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 44 / 90 70 10

Port Townsend 45 37 43 / 90 70 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph. South

part, southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 31 43 / 90 50 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times

early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 34 45 / 100 50 10

Olympia 45 33 44 / 100 50 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow late in the morning. Rain at

times in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in

the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times

early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the evening.

Mostly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 35 44 / 90 60 10

Sequim 48 32 44 / 90 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the

30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 36 44 / 100 40

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 47 / 100 40 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Very windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to west

30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 37 46 / 100 40 10

Olympics-

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and

snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow late in the evening. A slight

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 3 inches.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 18 27 / 100 60 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total

snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of snow through the day. A slight chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 20 28 / 100 90 50

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 30s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the late evening and early morning. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

14 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 20s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 22 28 / 90 100 20

Stevens Pass 30 20 25 / 90 90 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

239 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

16 inches.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

