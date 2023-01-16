WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 40 47 / 30 50 50

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 39 45 / 50 50 50

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until early morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south around 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 41 47 / 40 50 40

Everett 46 40 46 / 40 50 40

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 39 48 / 20 50 50

Tacoma 48 38 47 / 30 50 50

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 42 48 / 30 50 40

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 40 47 / 20 60 50

Enumclaw 47 37 46 / 20 50 40

North Bend 49 39 48 / 20 50 50

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 40 47 / 50 50 50

Sumas 47 39 46 / 60 60 70

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 41 48 / 40 50 50

Mount Vernon 49 41 48 / 30 50 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 40 47 / 50 60 50

Eastsound 47 42 46 / 60 60 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 48 / 30 50 40

Port Townsend 48 38 47 / 40 50 40

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 38 46 / 70 60 60

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 38 47 / 60 60 60

Olympia 48 37 46 / 50 60 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 47 / 70 60 50

Sequim 49 36 48 / 50 50 50

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 41 46 / 80 60 80

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 43 48 / 90 70 70

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain early in the

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 40 48 / 90 60 80

Olympics-

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Rain and snow likely through the day. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 25 31 / 60 40 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. A slight

chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 28 33 / 50 40 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 30s. Light wind in the passes. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain, light freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 28 34 / 20 30 30

Stevens Pass 31 26 31 / 10 30 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and snow in the evening. A chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a

slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain, snow and a

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

$$

