WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Christmas Day, Sunday night, and

Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 51 47 53 / 50 80 80 90

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 48 46 52 / 40 90 90 100

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 51 47 52 / 40 70 80 90

Everett 43 49 46 51 / 40 70 80 90

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming east

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 42 54 48 56 / 40 70 70 90

Tacoma 41 54 48 55 / 40 80 80 90

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 43 52 48 54 / 50 70 80 90

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 43 52 46 52 / 60 80 80 100

Enumclaw 41 52 46 53 / 50 70 70 100

North Bend 40 51 45 52 / 60 70 70 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 51 44 53 / 40 80 80 90

Sumas 39 48 43 52 / 50 80 80 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 42 52 46 54 / 40 70 70 80

Mount Vernon 43 53 48 54 / 40 70 70 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 41 51 44 53 / 30 80 70 80

Eastsound 42 49 45 51 / 40 80 80 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 43 52 46 54 / 30 70 70 80

Port Townsend 41 51 45 52 / 30 70 70 80

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 39 50 45 52 / 50 90 90 100

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 41 54 48 54 / 40 80 80 90

Olympia 41 53 47 54 / 40 80 80 100

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Light wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 40 51 43 54 / 40 80 80 90

Sequim 39 52 43 54 / 30 70 70 80

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 42 50 46 52 / 50 90 90 90

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 55 50 54 / 40 90 90 90

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 43 54 47 53 / 40 90 90 90

Olympics-

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow

and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the morning, then rain, snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 40 33 39 / 30 80 90 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow

likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 42 38 41 / 70 80 90 100

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. New ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Light wind in the

passes becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

a slight chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 29 38 35 39 / 60 70 70 100

Stevens Pass 29 36 33 36 / 60 70 70 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1156 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing

to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then cloudy with rain and snow likely after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

a slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then rain, snow and a chance of

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain, snow likely and a slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

