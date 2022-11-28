WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

_____

714 FPUS56 KSEW 281003

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-290000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs

near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 40 27 38 / 80 20 50

$$

WAZ559-290000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs

near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows near

30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 39 26 35 / 60 30 60

$$

WAZ507-290000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the

morning. Snow showers likely late in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near

30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 40 28 37 / 70 30 40

Everett 38 25 36 / 60 20 40

$$

WAZ509-290000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 20s to

lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then snow showers likely early

in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely late

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 41 25 40 / 70 20 60

Tacoma 40 25 38 / 60 30 60

$$

WAZ556-290000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 40 26 38 / 80 30 50

$$

WAZ555-290000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 300 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 25. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing

to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 21 37 / 80 40 40

Enumclaw 37 21 36 / 80 20 50

North Bend 40 20 37 / 90 30 50

$$

WAZ503-290000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 23. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in

the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows 19 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 36 20 36 / 30 10 30

Sumas 34 18 33 / 20 30

$$

WAZ506-290000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. North wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 26 39 / 50 20 40

Mount Vernon 38 21 37 / 30 10 30

$$

WAZ001-290000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to

45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming south

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 41 25 42 / 40 10 40

Eastsound 38 27 38 / 40 10 40

$$

WAZ510-290000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Snow showers likely late in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the 20s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 41 24 39 / 50 20 40

Port Townsend 41 25 38 / 60 20 40

$$

WAZ511-290000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon. North part, gusts to 35 mph. South

part, gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 20s.

North part, northwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts to 35 mph in the

evening. South part, east wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the 30s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. North part, gusts to 50 mph. South part, gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 40 24 36 / 50 30 70

$$

WAZ504-290000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then snow showers likely early

in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow showers likely late

in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 42 23 39 / 50 20 70

Olympia 42 23 39 / 50 20 70

$$

WAZ512-290000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near sea level. Lows in the 20s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then snow showers likely early

in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the

evening. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ514-290000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 19 to 26. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 25 40 / 60 20 50

Sequim 40 22 41 / 40 10 40

$$

WAZ515-290000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the 20s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then cloudy with snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 40 29 40 / 40 20 70

$$

WAZ517-290000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south with gusts

to 50 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 44 30 43 / 50 30 80

$$

WAZ516-290000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 200 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Rain showers late in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 42 25 44 / 30 20 80

$$

WAZ513-290000-

Olympics-

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

400 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers late in the

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near sea level.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 22 11 26 / 60 20 40

$$

WAZ567-290000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near sea

level.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 19 7 20 / 40 10 30

$$

WAZ568-290000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Light wind in the

passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures

17 to 21. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s. East wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 27 9 21 / 90 50 30

Stevens Pass 23 7 17 / 90 20 40

$$

WAZ569-290000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

203 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Freezing level near 500 feet in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather