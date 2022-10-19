WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

484 FPUS56 KSEW 190956

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Thursday, Thursday night, and

Friday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Haze until late afternoon.

Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 50 65 / 10

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 70 48 65 / 10

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 50 62 / 10 10

Everett 66 50 62 / 10 10

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 71 48 67 / 10

Tacoma 69 47 65 / 10

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 71 50 66 / 10 10

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 50 67 / 10 10

Enumclaw 72 47 66 /

North Bend 75 47 69 / 10 10

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 48 62 / 10 10

Sumas 72 47 64 / 10 20

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 49 65 / 10 10

Mount Vernon 68 48 64 / 10 10

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs around 60. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 68 46 66 / 10 10

Eastsound 62 51 60 / 10 10

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 47 60 / 10 10

Port Townsend 64 46 62 / 10 10

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 73 46 68 / 10

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Patchy fog late.

Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 43 67 / 10

Olympia 71 44 67 / 10

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. West wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 49 63 / 10 10

Sequim 68 47 65 / 10 10

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 61 51 60 / 10 10

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 52 61 / 10

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 49 64 / 10 10

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 61 48 54 / 10 10

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Freezing level

near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 65 48 52 / 10 20

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke until early morning.

Haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 50s. Southwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 73 44 60 / 10

Stevens Pass 69 46 56 / 10

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PDT Wed Oct 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze early. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

$$

_____

