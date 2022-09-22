WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

_____

650 FPUS56 KSEW 220954

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Friday, Friday night, and

Saturday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 55 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 68 51 67 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 55 66 / 10 10 10

Everett 69 54 66 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 53 69 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 70 53 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 55 68 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 52 68 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 69 50 67 / 10 10 10

North Bend 73 50 70 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 54 66 / 10 30

Sumas 72 53 67 / 10 40

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 53 68 / 10 30

Mount Vernon 71 53 67 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 49 68 / 10 40

Eastsound 67 54 64 / 10 40

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East wind around

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 52 64 / 10 20

Port Townsend 69 49 66 / 10 20

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 50 67 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 51 70 / 10 10 10

Olympia 71 50 69 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 50 63 / 10 30

Sequim 69 48 67 / 10 20

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 52 60 / 30 50

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 56 62 / 10 10 20

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 52 66 / 20 50

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 42 52 / 10 20

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 43 49 / 10 40

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 50s. West wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s. Light wind in the

passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 60 43 59 / 10 10 10

Stevens Pass 57 42 55 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

254 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather