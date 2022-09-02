WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Saturday, Saturday night, and

Sunday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 83 59 76 / 20

$$

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 84 56 75 / 20

$$

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 75 59 73 / 20

Everett 77 58 74 / 20

$$

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 85 59 76 / 20

Tacoma 84 59 76 / 20

$$

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy drizzle

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 60 76 / 20

$$

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 88 58 74 / 10 20

Enumclaw 87 56 74 / 10 20

North Bend 88 56 78 / 10 20

$$

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 78 58 73 / 20

Sumas 86 57 77 / 20

$$

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 56 74 / 10

Mount Vernon 79 56 76 / 20

$$

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 53 74 / 10

Eastsound 73 58 71 / 10

$$

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 54 70 / 10

Port Townsend 70 52 72 / 10

$$

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north

part.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 84 55 76 / 20

$$

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 84 57 77 / 10

Olympia 85 56 77 / 20

$$

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 53 69 / 10

Sequim 74 53 72 / 10

$$

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 54 65 / 10 20

$$

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 58 67 / 20 20

$$

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with

gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 55 71 / 20 20

$$

Olympics-

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow

level near 10500 feet. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Freezing level

near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 71 49 61 / 10

$$

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 11000 feet. Freezing

level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. Freezing level near

15000 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 83 54 63 / 20

$$

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Freezing level

near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 80s.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

12000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Southwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 88 52 67 / 20 20

Stevens Pass 87 54 66 / 20 20

$$

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

316 AM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather