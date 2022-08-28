WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

_____

117 FPUS56 KSEW 281012

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Monday, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

WAZ558-282300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 81 60 86 /

$$

WAZ559-282300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 82 58 87 /

$$

WAZ507-282300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 76 59 80 /

Everett 54 77 59 82 /

$$

WAZ509-282300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 83 60 89 /

Tacoma 54 82 59 88 /

$$

WAZ556-282300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 82 61 87 /

$$

WAZ555-282300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 85 62 91 /

Enumclaw 52 83 60 89 /

North Bend 52 86 59 93 /

$$

WAZ503-282300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 78 58 83 / 10

Sumas 54 83 59 90 / 10

$$

WAZ506-282300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 76 57 79 / 10

Mount Vernon 53 80 58 84 / 10

$$

WAZ001-282300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 77 55 80 / 10

Eastsound 58 74 60 76 / 10

$$

WAZ510-282300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 70 55 73 /

Port Townsend 51 73 55 77 /

$$

WAZ511-282300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light wind becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 85 56 91 /

$$

WAZ504-282300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 86 57 92 /

Olympia 50 85 55 91 /

$$

WAZ512-282300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

$$

WAZ514-282300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 74 56 78 /

Sequim 51 76 56 80 /

$$

WAZ515-282300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 69 57 72 / 10

$$

WAZ517-282300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 75 59 78 /

$$

WAZ516-282300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 77 56 79 / 10

$$

WAZ513-282300-

Olympics-

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Snow level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 67 56 73 /

$$

WAZ567-282300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 70 59 78 / 10

$$

WAZ568-282300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Snow level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 80 56 87 /

Stevens Pass 47 77 58 83 /

$$

WAZ569-282300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing

level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near

11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near

11000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather