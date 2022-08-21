WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ 497 FPUS56 KSEW 210949 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-212300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 82 60 80 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ559-212300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 81 58 80 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ507-212300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 78 60 77 \/ 0 0 10 Everett 79 59 78 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ509-212300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 83 60 81 \/ 0 0 10 Tacoma 82 60 81 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ556-212300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 82 62 81 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ555-212300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 84 61 82 \/ 0 0 10 Enumclaw 82 59 79 \/ 0 0 10 North Bend 86 59 84 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ503-212300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 77 59 76 \/ 0 0 10 Sumas 82 59 81 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ506-212300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 76 56 76 \/ 0 0 10 Mount Vernon 80 58 79 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ001-212300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 76 53 78 \/ 0 0 10 Eastsound 74 59 74 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ510-212300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 70 55 70 \/ 0 0 10 Port Townsend 73 54 73 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ511-212300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 82 56 80 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ504-212300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 83 57 81 \/ 0 10 10 Olympia 83 56 81 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ512-212300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ514-212300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 72 56 73 \/ 0 10 10 Sequim 75 55 75 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ515-212300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 68 55 68 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ517-212300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 70 59 69 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ516-212300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 73 55 73 \/ 10 10 10 $$ WAZ513-212300- Olympics- 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 65 54 65 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ567-212300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 12500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 70 56 69 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ568-212300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 70s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 79 54 76 \/ 0 0 10 Stevens Pass 77 56 74 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ569-212300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 248 AM PDT Sun Aug 21 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 13000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 12000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather