WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

064 FPUS56 KSEW 131024

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-132300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 75 57 79 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-132300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 54 78 / 10 10 0

WAZ507-132300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 74 57 75 / 10 10 0

Everett 74 56 75 / 10 0 0

WAZ509-132300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 56 80 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 75 56 80 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-132300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 76 58 80 / 10 0 0

WAZ555-132300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 56 80 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 75 54 78 / 0 0 0

North Bend 79 54 83 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-132300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 56 75 / 10 10 0

Sumas 76 55 79 / 20 0 0

WAZ506-132300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 74 55 74 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 55 77 / 10 0 0

WAZ001-132300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 75 52 75 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 72 58 73 / 10 10 0

WAZ510-132300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 53 69 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 72 52 71 / 10 10 0

WAZ511-132300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 53 80 / 20 0 0

WAZ504-132300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 53 80 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 52 81 / 10 0 0

WAZ512-132300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

WAZ514-132300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 53 70 / 10 10 0

Sequim 72 52 73 / 10 10 0

WAZ515-132300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 53 66 / 30 10 0

WAZ517-132300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 56 68 / 20 0 0

WAZ516-132300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle until late

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 54 72 / 20 10 0

WAZ513-132300-

Olympics-

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening. Snow level

near 9500 feet. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 47 63 / 20 10 0

WAZ567-132300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms, drizzle

and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 57 47 65 / 30 10 0

WAZ568-132300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 46 73 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 64 47 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-132300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

323 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

