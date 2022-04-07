WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 71 47 54 / 10 50 80

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 45 54 / 10 60 80

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 47 52 / 10 60 80

Everett 68 46 51 / 10 60 80

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 47 55 / 10 50 80

Tacoma 70 46 54 / 10 50 80

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 72 47 54 / 10 50 80

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 70 47 53 / 10 50 90

Enumclaw 70 44 52 / 10 40 80

North Bend 70 45 54 / 10 40 80

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 64 45 52 / 10 80 70

Sumas 67 46 52 / 10 80 80

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 45 52 / 10 70 70

Mount Vernon 69 47 53 / 10 60 80

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 43 52 / 10 70 70

Eastsound 55 44 50 / 10 80 70

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 45 53 / 10 70 70

Port Townsend 62 44 51 / 10 60 70

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 69 44 53 / 10 70 80

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 46 53 / 10 50 80

Olympia 71 45 54 / 10 60 70

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. East wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 43 51 / 10 80 60

Sequim 61 42 52 / 10 70 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at

times after midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 42 49 / 10 90 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 47 51 / 10 80 70

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. Rain

after midnight, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 42 49 / 10 100 70

Olympics-

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around

1 inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 29 34 / 10 70 60

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of snow after

midnight, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 33 37 / 10 80 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 50. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

8000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the evening. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet

decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near sea level increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 35 41 / 0 30 70

Stevens Pass 49 34 39 / 0 30 70

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

301 AM PDT Thu Apr 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. Freezing level near

11000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet

decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

