WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

_____

619 FPUS56 KSEW 091030

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-100000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 41 52 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ559-100000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 40 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-100000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 42 50 / 10 0 0

Everett 48 41 49 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-100000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 41 53 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 51 40 51 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-100000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 42 52 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-100000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 42 52 / 20 10 0

Enumclaw 52 39 52 / 20 0 0

North Bend 53 41 54 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ503-100000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 41 48 / 10 10 0

Sumas 46 41 47 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ506-100000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 42 48 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 50 42 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ001-100000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 40 48 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 45 41 46 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ510-100000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 50 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 48 42 48 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-100000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 38 51 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-100000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 40 51 / 10 0 0

Olympia 53 39 52 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-100000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog until late afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-100000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 39 50 / 10 0 0

Sequim 49 39 50 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ515-100000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 42 49 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ517-100000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 44 52 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ516-100000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 39 51 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ513-100000-

Olympics-

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 35 44 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ567-100000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 39 34 39 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ568-100000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 7500 feet. Freezing level near

10500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing

to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 33 44 / 30 10 0

Stevens Pass 39 33 41 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ569-100000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather