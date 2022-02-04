WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

204 FPUS56 KSEW 041040

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-050000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 41 47 / 70 40 0

WAZ559-050000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 38 46 / 80 30 0

WAZ507-050000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 41 47 / 70 40 0

Everett 46 39 45 / 80 50 10

WAZ509-050000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 40 48 / 70 40 0

Tacoma 47 39 47 / 70 40 0

WAZ556-050000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 41 47 / 70 50 10

WAZ555-050000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 40 46 / 90 80 10

Enumclaw 45 38 45 / 80 60 0

North Bend 46 39 46 / 80 60 0

WAZ503-050000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 40 46 / 90 60 10

Sumas 44 39 45 / 100 70 20

WAZ506-050000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 41 46 / 80 50 10

Mount Vernon 47 41 47 / 80 60 10

WAZ001-050000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 39 46 / 80 30 0

Eastsound 46 40 44 / 90 40 10

WAZ510-050000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 42 48 / 80 40 10

Port Townsend 48 40 46 / 70 30 0

WAZ511-050000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 37 46 / 90 30 0

WAZ504-050000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 39 48 / 70 50 0

Olympia 48 39 49 / 80 40 0

WAZ512-050000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ514-050000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 47 / 80 30 0

Sequim 49 36 47 / 70 30 0

WAZ515-050000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 40 47 / 100 30 0

WAZ517-050000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 42 49 / 90 40 0

WAZ516-050000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 38 48 / 100 30 0

WAZ513-050000-

Olympics-

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 25 36 / 80 20 0

WAZ567-050000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 12 inches.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near

3000 feet in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 29 35 / 100 90 10

WAZ568-050000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. West wind in

the passes 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 30 35 / 80 60 0

Stevens Pass 32 29 34 / 80 80 10

WAZ569-050000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

239 AM PST Fri Feb 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

