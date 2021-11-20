WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

_____

092 FPUS56 KSEW 201051

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-210000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 36 48 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-210000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 35 46 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-210000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 37 48 / 20 10 0

Everett 46 36 48 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ509-210000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 34 50 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 47 33 47 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ556-210000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy frost in the morning.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 36 50 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ555-210000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Patchy

fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 36 55 / 20 10 0

Enumclaw 47 34 53 / 10 0 0

North Bend 49 35 55 / 20 0 0

$$

WAZ503-210000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.

A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 38 49 / 20 20 10

Sumas 46 38 49 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ506-210000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 39 49 / 20 10 0

Mount Vernon 48 38 51 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ001-210000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 39 49 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 47 41 47 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ510-210000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 40 51 / 20 10 0

Port Townsend 48 38 48 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ511-210000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 34 48 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-210000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in the 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 33 49 / 10 0 0

Olympia 49 32 48 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ512-210000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-210000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 37 47 / 10 10 0

Sequim 49 35 49 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ515-210000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 40 48 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ517-210000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of frost in the

morning. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 38 51 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ516-210000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 37 51 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ513-210000-

Olympics-

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Freezing level near

4500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing

to 10500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 26 36 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ567-210000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light freezing

rain and snow until early morning, then a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet

increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 28 38 / 20 20 0

$$

WAZ568-210000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to

mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet

after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing

to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 25 43 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 30 23 40 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-210000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Freezing

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

$$

_____

