WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021 _____ 542 FPUS56 KSEW 161049 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-170000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 34 47 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ559-170000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 34 45 \/ 30 0 0 $$ WAZ507-170000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 34 45 \/ 60 0 0 Everett 46 32 45 \/ 60 0 0 $$ WAZ509-170000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 49 32 48 \/ 40 0 0 Tacoma 49 32 47 \/ 30 0 0 $$ WAZ556-170000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 33 48 \/ 50 0 0 $$ WAZ555-170000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 28 48 \/ 80 0 0 Enumclaw 45 30 48 \/ 60 0 0 North Bend 47 31 50 \/ 70 0 0 $$ WAZ503-170000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 33 46 \/ 30 0 0 Sumas 46 32 46 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ506-170000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 49 36 47 \/ 40 0 0 Mount Vernon 49 33 48 \/ 60 0 0 $$ WAZ001-170000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 36 47 \/ 20 0 0 Eastsound 48 37 45 \/ 20 0 0 $$ WAZ510-170000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 35 48 \/ 40 0 0 Port Townsend 49 36 46 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ511-170000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 34 47 \/ 30 0 0 $$ WAZ504-170000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 49 33 47 \/ 30 0 0 Olympia 50 31 47 \/ 20 0 0 $$ WAZ512-170000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-170000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 33 45 \/ 40 0 0 Sequim 49 33 46 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ515-170000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 49 37 46 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ517-170000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 38 49 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ516-170000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 50 34 49 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ513-170000- Olympics- 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 21 31 \/ 40 0 0 $$ WAZ567-170000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 27 18 32 \/ 60 0 0 $$ WAZ568-170000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 33 19 35 \/ 50 0 0 Stevens Pass 28 13 29 \/ 90 0 0 $$ WAZ569-170000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 248 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. $$