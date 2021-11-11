WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021 _____ 868 FPUS56 KSEW 111103 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-120000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 59 54 59 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ559-120000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 57 51 58 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ507-120000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 53 58 \/ 100 100 90 Everett 57 52 58 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ509-120000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Southwest wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 61 56 61 \/ 100 100 100 Tacoma 60 55 60 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ556-120000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 60. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 60 55 61 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ555-120000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 59 51 61 \/ 100 100 100 Enumclaw 59 53 60 \/ 100 100 100 North Bend 60 51 61 \/ 100 100 100 $$ WAZ503-120000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 58 50 59 \/ 90 100 80 Sumas 56 49 59 \/ 80 100 90 $$ WAZ506-120000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 58 51 59 \/ 90 100 80 Mount Vernon 60 53 60 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ001-120000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 57 48 58 \/ 90 100 70 Eastsound 55 49 56 \/ 90 100 70 $$ WAZ510-120000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 59 52 59 \/ 90 100 80 Port Townsend 57 50 57 \/ 90 100 80 $$ WAZ511-120000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 59 53 59 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ504-120000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain early in the afternoon. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 61 56 61 \/ 100 100 100 Olympia 60 55 60 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ512-120000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-120000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 55 48 57 \/ 100 100 70 Sequim 57 47 58 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ515-120000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 58 49 57 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ517-120000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 56 60 \/ 100 100 90 $$ WAZ516-120000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain early in the afternoon, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 59 52 58 \/ 100 100 60 $$ WAZ513-120000- Olympics- 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 10000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet increasing to 9500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 42 39 42 \/ 100 100 70 $$ WAZ567-120000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 9000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 41 39 42 \/ 80 100 100 $$ WAZ568-120000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 8000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 46 40 49 \/ 100 100 100 Stevens Pass 41 36 44 \/ 90 100 90 $$ WAZ569-120000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 302 AM PST Thu Nov 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers and snow likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until early morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. $$