WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 48 60 / 50 100 100

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 46 59 / 50 100 100

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in the late

evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 48 58 / 40 100 100

Everett 54 47 58 / 40 100 100

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 55 48 63 / 70 100 100

Tacoma 55 48 62 / 70 100 100

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 48 61 / 50 100 100

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 46 62 / 60 100 100

Enumclaw 53 45 61 / 80 100 100

North Bend 55 45 63 / 60 100 100

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early

in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 46 56 / 50 90 90

Sumas 54 45 55 / 70 100 100

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 46 57 / 40 90 90

Mount Vernon 57 47 60 / 50 90 90

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 56 44 57 / 40 100 90

Eastsound 54 46 54 / 40 100 90

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late

in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 47 58 / 40 90 90

Port Townsend 55 46 57 / 30 100 90

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north part.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 46 59 / 80 100 100

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 49 62 / 80 100 100

Olympia 55 48 61 / 70 100 100

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 44 56 / 50 100 90

Sequim 55 43 57 / 40 100 90

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 45 56 / 80 100 90

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to

east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 50 60 / 80 100 100

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to east 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 45 59 / 80 100 90

Olympics-

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain in the

morning. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 9000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 31 42 / 60 90 90

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing

to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 33 40 / 90 100 100

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain. Snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 9000 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Southwest

wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Northwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 36 51 / 60 100 100

Stevens Pass 35 33 46 / 60 90 100

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

239 AM PDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to

9500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet

decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

