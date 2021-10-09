WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ 813 FPUS56 KSEW 091007 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-092300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 59 47 57 \/ 20 90 50 $$ WAZ559-092300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 58 45 56 \/ 30 90 40 $$ WAZ507-092300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 48 56 \/ 20 90 80 Everett 58 47 55 \/ 20 90 80 $$ WAZ509-092300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 62 47 57 \/ 20 90 50 Tacoma 60 46 56 \/ 20 90 50 $$ WAZ556-092300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 60 48 56 \/ 20 90 70 $$ WAZ555-092300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 59 45 55 \/ 20 90 80 Enumclaw 59 44 52 \/ 20 90 60 North Bend 61 45 54 \/ 20 90 70 $$ WAZ503-092300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 58 47 56 \/ 70 90 40 Sumas 56 45 56 \/ 50 100 50 $$ WAZ506-092300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 59 47 57 \/ 50 90 40 Mount Vernon 60 47 58 \/ 40 90 40 $$ WAZ001-092300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 59 45 58 \/ 50 90 30 Eastsound 56 48 54 \/ 80 90 30 $$ WAZ510-092300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 58 48 57 \/ 50 90 40 Port Townsend 59 45 56 \/ 30 80 30 $$ WAZ511-092300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 58 44 58 \/ 30 90 50 $$ WAZ504-092300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 61 46 58 \/ 20 90 60 Olympia 60 44 57 \/ 20 90 50 $$ WAZ512-092300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. $$ WAZ514-092300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 56 43 55 \/ 40 100 30 Sequim 59 42 58 \/ 30 80 30 $$ WAZ515-092300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 56 46 56 \/ 70 90 50 $$ WAZ517-092300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 59 50 57 \/ 30 100 50 $$ WAZ516-092300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 59 46 55 \/ 80 90 50 $$ WAZ513-092300- Olympics- 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of snow until late afternoon. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 42 31 36 \/ 40 100 40 $$ WAZ567-092300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 40 33 37 \/ 40 100 50 $$ WAZ568-092300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 48 36 41 \/ 20 90 70 Stevens Pass 42 32 35 \/ 10 90 70 $$ WAZ569-092300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 306 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near 7500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely late in the evening. Rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather