WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

425 FPUS56 KSEW 051002

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Labor Day.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 55 76 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 75 53 75 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 55 70 / 30 10 0

Everett 73 54 71 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 54 78 / 20 10 0

Tacoma 77 53 77 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 56 76 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 78 55 79 / 30 10 0

Enumclaw 76 53 77 / 20 10 0

North Bend 79 54 80 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 54 73 / 30 10 0

Sumas 72 53 76 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 52 71 / 30 10 0

Mount Vernon 74 53 75 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 50 71 / 30 10 0

Eastsound 69 55 68 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 65 / 30 10 0

Port Townsend 69 51 68 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers late in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 52 77 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 52 78 / 30 10 0

Olympia 77 50 79 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 49 67 / 20 10 0

Sequim 69 49 69 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 50 64 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers late in the morning. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 53 69 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 50 69 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 42 59 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 47 61 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 68 48 71 / 20 10 0

Stevens Pass 62 47 66 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Snow level

near 11000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

$$

