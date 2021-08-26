WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

701 FPUS56 KSEW 260746

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY..., Thursday, Thursday

night, and Friday.

WAZ558-261100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 69 55 69 / 10 60 60 30

$$

WAZ559-261100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 68 53 69 / 20 50 50 20

$$

WAZ507-261100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 68 55 67 / 10 40 70 40

Everett 54 67 55 66 / 10 40 70 40

$$

WAZ509-261100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 71 56 69 / 10 60 50 20

Tacoma 53 69 55 69 / 20 60 50 20

$$

WAZ556-261100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 70. South wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 70 56 69 / 10 50 70 30

$$

WAZ555-261100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 70 54 67 / 10 50 90 40

Enumclaw 51 69 52 66 / 10 60 70 30

North Bend 53 71 53 69 / 10 50 70 30

$$

WAZ503-261100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 67 56 67 / 10 60 60 40

Sumas 53 67 55 68 / 10 70 70 40

$$

WAZ506-261100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 69 54 68 / 20 60 60 40

Mount Vernon 54 71 55 70 / 10 40 60 40

$$

WAZ001-261100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance

of showers in the morning. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 70 52 72 / 30 80 50 50

Eastsound 56 67 57 68 / 20 80 50 50

$$

WAZ510-261100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 66 54 65 / 20 60 60 40

Port Townsend 51 69 52 66 / 20 60 50 30

$$

WAZ511-261100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

A chance of showers after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 52 66 52 69 / 30 60 30 10

$$

WAZ504-261100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 69 54 69 / 30 60 30 10

Olympia 50 70 52 70 / 30 60 30 10

$$

WAZ512-261100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-261100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 64 51 65 / 20 70 30 10

Sequim 50 67 50 66 / 20 50 40 20

$$

WAZ515-261100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 61 54 61 / 50 90 40 10

$$

WAZ517-261100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight, then

a slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 62 55 62 / 40 90 20 10

$$

WAZ516-261100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 64 53 65 / 50 90 30 10

$$

WAZ513-261100-

Olympics-

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 52 41 52 / 20 70 30 10

$$

WAZ567-261100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. No new snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of snow

early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 51 45 49 / 10 70 90 70

$$

WAZ568-261100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid

to upper 50s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 58 46 56 / 10 40 70 40

Stevens Pass 46 54 44 51 / 10 30 70 30

$$

WAZ569-261100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

1245 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon, then a

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

$$

