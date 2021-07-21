WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

_____

831 FPUS56 KSEW 211053

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-212315-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-212315-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 51 74 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-212315-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 72 52 74 / 10 0 0

Everett 70 52 72 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-212315-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 75 52 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 74 51 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-212315-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 73 54 75 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-212315-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 75 52 77 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 74 49 75 / 0 0 0

North Bend 75 51 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-212315-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 54 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-212315-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 52 70 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 70 53 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-212315-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 51 73 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 71 55 72 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-212315-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 68 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 67 51 68 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-212315-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-212315-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 49 76 / 0 0 0

Olympia 75 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-212315-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-212315-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 68 / 0 0 0

Sequim 68 49 69 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ515-212315-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 68 51 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-212315-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 53 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-212315-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-212315-

Olympics-

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet increasing to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 52 40 53 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ567-212315-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 64 40 65 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ568-212315-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 44 70 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-212315-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

353 AM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather