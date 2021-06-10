WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

828 FPUS56 KSEW 101623

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 51 64 / 20 20 90

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 49 59 / 20 20 90

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 52 64 / 20 20 90

Everett 65 51 63 / 20 20 80

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a chance of rain in

the morning. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 67 51 64 / 20 30 90

Tacoma 65 49 63 / 20 30 90

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 52 65 / 20 20 80

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. East wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 66 50 67 / 30 30 90

Enumclaw 64 49 63 / 20 30 90

North Bend 68 49 67 / 20 30 90

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in

the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 50 67 / 20 10 70

Sumas 67 48 68 / 30 20 70

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 50 65 / 20 20 80

Mount Vernon 67 51 69 / 20 20 70

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 48 66 / 10 20 80

Eastsound 63 51 63 / 20 20 80

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 63 50 65 / 20 20 80

Port Townsend 62 48 63 / 30 20 80

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early

morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 48 60 / 20 30 90

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 48 63 / 30 30 90

Olympia 66 47 63 / 20 30 90

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s.

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 47 62 / 30 20 90

Sequim 61 47 65 / 30 20 80

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 47 58 / 20 40 100

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 51 60 / 10 50 100

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 48 62 / 20 60 100

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

early morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 35 46 / 30 20 80

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

A slight chance of rain. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow

through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 37 49 / 40 30 60

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the morning. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance

of snow in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

60s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 38 57 / 10 30 80

Stevens Pass 50 37 54 / 10 20 70

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

922 AM PDT Thu Jun 10 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of rain

and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

early morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

