WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

625 FPUS56 KSEW 151057

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-152300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-152300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-152300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

Everett 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-152300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 77 49 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-152300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 76 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-152300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 50 79 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 76 48 76 / 0 0 0

North Bend 78 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-152300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 49 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-152300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 48 66 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-152300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 67 47 66 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 62 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-152300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 48 63 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 65 46 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-152300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 47 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-152300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 78 45 74 / 0 0 0

Olympia 78 45 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-152300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

$$

WAZ514-152300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 47 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 66 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-152300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 47 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-152300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 48 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-152300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 46 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-152300-

Olympics-

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 45 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-152300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 62 44 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-152300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 40 70 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-152300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

356 AM PDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

$$

