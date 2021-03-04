WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021 _____ 718 FPUS56 KSEW 041140 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-050000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 57 46 52 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ559-050000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 43 48 / 60 90 90 $$ WAZ507-050000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 55 46 50 / 40 90 90 Everett 55 45 49 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ509-050000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 59 46 53 / 40 90 90 Tacoma 57 45 51 / 50 90 90 $$ WAZ556-050000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 58 46 51 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ555-050000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 59 47 53 / 20 80 90 Enumclaw 58 45 52 / 30 80 90 North Bend 60 46 53 / 30 80 90 $$ WAZ503-050000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 54 45 51 / 30 90 80 Sumas 56 45 51 / 30 90 90 $$ WAZ506-050000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 53 45 51 / 30 90 80 Mount Vernon 57 45 52 / 30 90 80 $$ WAZ001-050000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 51 44 50 / 40 90 80 Eastsound 50 44 49 / 40 90 90 $$ WAZ510-050000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 55 46 52 / 30 90 80 Port Townsend 53 43 50 / 40 90 80 $$ WAZ511-050000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 53 44 49 / 70 100 100 $$ WAZ504-050000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 55 44 51 / 60 90 100 Olympia 55 44 50 / 60 90 100 $$ WAZ512-050000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-050000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 51 42 51 / 80 90 90 Sequim 54 42 51 / 50 90 80 $$ WAZ515-050000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 42 48 / 90 100 100 $$ WAZ517-050000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 46 49 / 90 100 100 $$ WAZ516-050000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 48 43 48 / 90 100 90 $$ WAZ513-050000- Olympics- 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 8 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to 15 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 35 29 32 / 80 90 90 $$ WAZ567-050000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 40 30 36 / 20 90 90 $$ WAZ568-050000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 44 37 41 / 20 60 80 Stevens Pass 43 33 39 / 10 60 80 $$ WAZ569-050000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 339 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Copyright 2021 AccuWeather