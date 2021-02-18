WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

_____

842 FPUS56 KSEW 181031

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-190000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at

times early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 40 47 / 90 80 60

$$

WAZ559-190000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at

times early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 36 45 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ507-190000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 43 39 46 / 80 80 50

Everett 42 38 45 / 70 90 50

$$

WAZ509-190000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 45 40 48 / 90 80 70

Tacoma 44 38 47 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ556-190000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early

in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 39 47 / 80 80 60

$$

WAZ555-190000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 38 46 / 80 100 70

Enumclaw 44 37 45 / 90 90 60

North Bend 44 38 46 / 90 100 70

$$

WAZ503-190000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 43 38 46 / 70 90 60

Sumas 42 36 45 / 80 100 70

$$

WAZ506-190000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 39 46 / 70 90 50

Mount Vernon 45 38 47 / 60 90 50

$$

WAZ001-190000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 44 37 45 / 70 90 60

Eastsound 42 38 44 / 70 90 60

$$

WAZ510-190000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 46 40 48 / 60 90 40

Port Townsend 44 37 46 / 60 80 50

$$

WAZ511-190000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Rain

through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

South part, southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. North part, gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 37 46 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ504-190000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 39 47 / 100 90 80

Olympia 43 38 47 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ512-190000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

$$

WAZ514-190000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 36 47 / 80 90 60

Sequim 45 35 47 / 60 80 50

$$

WAZ515-190000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in

the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 38 45 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ517-190000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 46 42 47 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ516-190000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain at times late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 38 46 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ513-190000-

Olympics-

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain and snow

likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 4 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 4 to 6 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 23 29 / 80 90 70

$$

WAZ567-190000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet

increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to 17 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 30 26 30 / 70 100 80

$$

WAZ568-190000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near

30. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. East wind in the passes to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to

17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 26 32 / 90 90 60

Stevens Pass 27 22 30 / 90 100 70

$$

WAZ569-190000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

230 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to

24 inches.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

