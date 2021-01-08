WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021 _____ 436 FPUS56 KSEW 081135 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 334 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-090000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 48 33 47 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ559-090000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 34 44 / 90 0 0 $$ WAZ507-090000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 35 46 / 70 0 0 Everett 46 33 45 / 60 0 0 $$ WAZ509-090000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 31 46 / 80 10 0 Tacoma 47 31 45 / 90 0 0 $$ WAZ556-090000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 48 33 47 / 60 0 0 $$ WAZ555-090000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 33 48 / 80 10 0 Enumclaw 46 30 47 / 60 10 0 North Bend 48 32 48 / 60 10 0 $$ WAZ503-090000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 34 45 / 40 0 0 Sumas 44 33 45 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ506-090000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 47 36 46 / 50 0 0 Mount Vernon 48 34 48 / 50 0 0 $$ WAZ001-090000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 36 46 / 60 0 0 Eastsound 46 37 44 / 60 0 0 $$ WAZ510-090000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 37 48 / 50 0 0 Port Townsend 47 35 45 / 60 0 0 $$ WAZ511-090000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north part. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 25 mph. South part, northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 33 44 / 90 0 0 $$ WAZ504-090000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Partly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 49 32 46 / 80 0 0 Olympia 48 30 45 / 90 0 0 $$ WAZ512-090000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ514-090000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 33 45 / 80 0 0 Sequim 48 32 46 / 70 0 0 $$ WAZ515-090000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 36 44 / 70 0 10 $$ WAZ516-090000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 49 32 48 / 50 0 10 $$ WAZ517-090000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 35 46 / 70 0 10 $$ WAZ513-090000- Olympics- 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 30 20 32 / 80 0 0 $$ WAZ567-090000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level near 2500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 22 34 / 80 10 0 $$ WAZ568-090000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 21 32 / 70 20 0 Stevens Pass 31 19 29 / 80 30 0 $$ WAZ569-090000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 335 AM PST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather