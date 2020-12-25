WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 45 42 48 / 80 90 80

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 40 47 / 90 100 80

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 45 42 48 / 80 90 70

Everett 44 41 46 / 70 90 70

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 41 48 / 90 100 80

Tacoma 45 39 48 / 90 100 80

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 45 41 48 / 80 90 80

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 41 46 / 80 100 90

Enumclaw 45 39 45 / 80 100 80

North Bend 45 39 47 / 80 100 80

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 41 48 / 60 90 80

Sumas 45 40 48 / 60 100 90

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning.

Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 42 48 / 60 90 70

Mount Vernon 48 42 48 / 60 90 70

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 43 48 / 60 90 70

Eastsound 45 42 48 / 60 90 80

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 43 49 / 60 90 70

Port Townsend 45 39 47 / 70 90 70

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the

morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 43 37 47 / 100 100 80

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog

early in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 39 49 / 100 100 80

Olympia 44 39 48 / 100 100 80

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain

late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 38 48 / 90 90 70

Sequim 47 37 48 / 80 90 70

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 40 47 / 100 100 70

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 40 49 / 100 100 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 42 49 / 100 100 70

Olympics-

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 3 to 9 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 27 30 / 90 100 70

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 30 32 / 60 100 90

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of

4 to 6 inches. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 30 27 33 / 80 100 80

Stevens Pass 26 23 31 / 70 100 80

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

358 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Patchy dense fog in the evening. Rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 20 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing

to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

