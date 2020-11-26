WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
242 FPUS56 KSEW 261119
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-270000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 40 50 / 10 10 0
WAZ559-270000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 39 48 / 10 10 10
WAZ507-270000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 42 49 / 10 10 0
Everett 46 40 48 / 10 10 0
WAZ509-270000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 37 51 / 10 10 0
Tacoma 49 37 50 / 10 10 0
WAZ556-270000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 48 41 51 / 10 10 0
WAZ555-270000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind
becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 47 40 52 / 20 20 0
Enumclaw 47 35 50 / 10 10 0
North Bend 48 38 53 / 10 10 0
WAZ503-270000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.
A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of
rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 42 51 / 30 40 20
Sumas 47 41 51 / 40 50 20
WAZ506-270000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 42 50 / 20 20 0
Mount Vernon 50 42 52 / 20 20 0
WAZ001-270000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 41 50 / 20 20 10
Eastsound 47 43 48 / 30 30 20
WAZ510-270000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 50 44 52 / 10 10 0
Port Townsend 48 39 49 / 10 10 0
WAZ511-270000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. South part,
south wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 48 37 49 / 10 10 10
WAZ504-270000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 37 51 / 0 0 0
Olympia 49 36 50 / 10 10 0
WAZ512-270000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early
morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs
near 50. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
WAZ514-270000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 38 50 / 20 20 20
Sequim 48 37 51 / 10 10 10
WAZ515-270000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in
the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 43 50 / 40 50 50
WAZ516-270000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of
drizzle in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 43 51 / 30 40 40
WAZ517-270000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 42 50 / 10 10 10
WAZ513-270000-
Olympics-
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 33 29 35 / 20 30 20
WAZ567-270000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 30 34 / 20 40 20
WAZ568-270000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until
early morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing
to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near
40. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 28 41 / 10 10 0
Stevens Pass 32 27 37 / 10 10 0
WAZ569-270000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
318 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 4500 feet. Freezing level near 6000 feet
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
